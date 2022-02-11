Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow is the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The award was announced Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors show, where his teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Burrow earned 28 of 50 votes, beating out Dak Prescott of the Cowboys (21 votes) and Derwin James of the Chargers (one vote).

Without a doubt. @JoeyB is the Comeback Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/ImoN9XUfWo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 11, 2022

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback went down with a knee injury in week 11 of the 2020 season, shredding his ACL and MCL with partial tears of his PCL and meniscus. At the time, he was on pace for 4,500 yards.

Burrow mounted a remarkable recovery that saw him return for training camp in the fall.

He started all 17 regular-season games of the 2021 season and has led the Bengals to the brink of greatness in Los Angeles.

The LSU product and native Ohioan finished first in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.4 percent (366 of 520), sixth in yards (4,449), third in yards per game (288.2) and first in adjusted air yards per attempt (8.9.)

He also threw for 34 touchdowns.

