Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Burrow returned from a devastating knee injury to lead the Bengals to the brink of greatness.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow is the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The award was announced Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors show, where his teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Burrow earned 28 of 50 votes, beating out Dak Prescott of the Cowboys (21 votes) and Derwin James of the Chargers (one vote).

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback went down with a knee injury in week 11 of the 2020 season, shredding his ACL and MCL with partial tears of his PCL and meniscus. At the time, he was on pace for 4,500 yards.

Burrow mounted a remarkable recovery that saw him return for training camp in the fall.

He started all 17 regular-season games of the 2021 season and has led the Bengals to the brink of greatness in Los Angeles.

The LSU product and native Ohioan finished first in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.4 percent (366 of 520), sixth in yards (4,449), third in yards per game (288.2) and first in adjusted air yards per attempt (8.9.)

He also threw for 34 touchdowns.

