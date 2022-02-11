Support Local Businesses
Kentucky man surprised with car donation as part of Recycled Rides program

One Kentucky resident was surprised on Friday with a refurbished vehicle of his own.
One Kentucky resident was surprised on Friday with a refurbished vehicle of his own.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky resident was surprised on Friday with a refurbished vehicle of his own.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program gifted the Toyota Camry to Pikeville resident Jeremy Yeager at the Louisville Collision Center on Friday afternoon.

Yeager said the car would make a big difference for his life. He said before he had the car, he had to walk miles to the grocery store and to his job.

“Couldn’t do nothing you know, but now I’m living,” Yeager said. “They put me in a car and changed everything. Now I got my own business, I work for myself. I make good money, I can take care of my kids. I can be a citizen you know, a good person. I can give back.”

The Recycled Rides program partners with Geico Insurance, the Louisville Collision Center and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky to donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

Nearly 3,000 cars valued around $42 million dollars have been refurbished and donated through the Recycled Rides program.

