Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

KHS veterinarian to adopt Travolta on Valentine’s Day after saving his life

KHS announced on Facebook that Travolta will be adopted by veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley on...
KHS announced on Facebook that Travolta will be adopted by veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley on Valentine’s Day.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travolta’s fate is sealed!

The Kentucky Humane Society veterinarian who nursed the scruffy dog on his deathbed back to life after being found on the side of the road by an Uber driver will officially make him part of her family in an act of ultimate love.

KHS announced on Facebook that he will be adopted by veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley on Valentine’s Day. It’s only been a few weeks since she nursed him back to health, but according to the post, Bewley is “head over heels” in love with the scruffy pooch.

The real-life happy ending that KHS will be celebrating on Monday, Feb.14. A livestream of the adoption will be available on the organization’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m., so everyone who has been following Travolta can be a part of the celebration.

“Thank you all so much for your support and please join us in congratulating Dr. Bewley on being a big ole’ foster failure like the rest of us,” the post says.

To watch the livestream and stay up to date on the animals available for adoption, head to the KHS Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
A Louisville teenager who died after a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday...
19-year-old killed in Newburg double shooting identified
The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game...
UofL women’s basketball game against Virginia canceled

Latest News

FILE - A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the...
Louisville Metro offers additional COVID testing sites in west Louisville, Newburg
A natural gas leak into a sewer was reported in southwest Jefferson County on Feb. 11.
Natural gas leak near Stonestreet Elementary prompts shelter-in-place order
Luke Powell is running four miles every four hours for a total of 48 hours.
Man runs to help out kids in need
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies