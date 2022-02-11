KHS veterinarian to adopt Travolta on Valentine’s Day after saving his life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travolta’s fate is sealed!

The Kentucky Humane Society veterinarian who nursed the scruffy dog on his deathbed back to life after being found on the side of the road by an Uber driver will officially make him part of her family in an act of ultimate love.

KHS announced on Facebook that he will be adopted by veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley on Valentine’s Day. It’s only been a few weeks since she nursed him back to health, but according to the post, Bewley is “head over heels” in love with the scruffy pooch.

The real-life happy ending that KHS will be celebrating on Monday, Feb.14. A livestream of the adoption will be available on the organization’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m., so everyone who has been following Travolta can be a part of the celebration.

“Thank you all so much for your support and please join us in congratulating Dr. Bewley on being a big ole’ foster failure like the rest of us,” the post says.

To watch the livestream and stay up to date on the animals available for adoption, head to the KHS Facebook page.

