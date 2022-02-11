Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

KSP charges Elizabethtown man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Jose Montoya Velasquez
Jose Montoya Velasquez(Hardin County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch have charged an Elizabethtown man with charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jose Montoya-Velazquez, 36, was charged with four counts of distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

The charges of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

According to police, Montoya-Velazquez was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after they say they discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown on Feb. 10.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing and Montoya Velazquez remains in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
A Louisville teenager who died after a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday...
19-year-old killed in Newburg double shooting identified
The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game...
UofL women’s basketball game against Virginia canceled
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified

Latest News

Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Windy and warm with rain showers tonight
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday February 11th, 2022
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Friday morning, February 11, 2022