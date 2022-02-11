KSP charges Elizabethtown man with child sexual exploitation offenses

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch have charged an Elizabethtown man with charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jose Montoya-Velazquez, 36, was charged with four counts of distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

The charges of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

According to police, Montoya-Velazquez was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after they say they discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown on Feb. 10.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing and Montoya Velazquez remains in the Hardin County Detention Center.

