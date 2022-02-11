Support Local Businesses
Louisville Metro offers additional COVID testing sites in west Louisville, Newburg

FILE - A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the...
FILE - A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced they are offering more COVID-19 testing sites across the metro.

Officials said while omicron cases are on the decline, the need for testing is still as important as ever.

“Testing continues to be a very important tool in the fight against COVID,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Metro Public Health and Wellness said in a release. “If someone discovers they have the virus they can take the proper actions necessary to protect themselves and their community members.”

The new locations offer PCR and rapid testing options in west Louisville, Newburg, and on the Outer Loop.

Information on the new locations is listed below:

Shawnee – The Hope Buss

WHERE: Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 101 S. 44th St.

WHEN: Pop-up events Feb. 22 and 27, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHAT: Testing is free, but individuals are encouraged to bring ID and insurance card

Shawnee – Black Lives Matter

WHERE: 3900 West Broadway

WHEN: Monday – Friday, beginning Feb. 21, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHAT: Testing is free, but individuals are encouraged to bring ID and insurance card

Russell

WHERE: Louisville Free Public Library (Western Branch), 604 South 10th St.

WHEN: Pop-up event Feb. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHAT: Testing is free, but individuals are encouraged to bring ID and insurance card

Beechmont

WHERE: Louisville Free Public Library (Iroquois Branch), 601 Woodlawn Ave.

WHEN: Pop-up event Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHAT: Testing is free, but individuals are encouraged to bring ID and insurance card

Newburg

WHERE: Newburg Church of Christ, 4700 E. Indian Trail

WHEN: Every 2nd and 4th Monday, starting Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHAT: Testing is free, but individuals are encouraged to bring ID and insurance card

Outer Loop

WHERE: Buddha Blessed Temple, 7748 3rd Street Rd.

WHEN: Every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 9 – March 30, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHAT: Testing is free, but individuals are encouraged to bring ID and insurance card

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness said hours of operation could change based on weather conditions or staffing, and to check with the location before heading out to get a test.

More information on additional testing sites in the Louisville Metro can be found here.

