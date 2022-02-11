Man runs to help out kids in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Luke Powell is running four miles every four hours for a total of 48 hours.

He’s doing that to raise $4,800 for Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies in Louisville. All that money will go to the group’s central campus on Eastern Parkway.

Kids, therapists, and other staff at the facility were all there to cheer him on as he passed through the campus Friday.

“Luke has been a long time supporter of Kids Center,” said Brittany Lutke, Kids Center’s executive director. “This isn’t his first challenge that he has done like this before. He’s done a triathlon to support Kids Center. I would say his support of Kids Center is really special to us.”

Powell started his run Friday morning. He should be done by the end of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.