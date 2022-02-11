Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man runs to help out kids in need

Luke Powell is running four miles every four hours for a total of 48 hours.
Luke Powell is running four miles every four hours for a total of 48 hours.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Luke Powell is running four miles every four hours for a total of 48 hours.

He’s doing that to raise $4,800 for Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies in Louisville. All that money will go to the group’s central campus on Eastern Parkway.

Kids, therapists, and other staff at the facility were all there to cheer him on as he passed through the campus Friday.

“Luke has been a long time supporter of Kids Center,” said Brittany Lutke, Kids Center’s executive director. “This isn’t his first challenge that he has done like this before. He’s done a triathlon to support Kids Center. I would say his support of Kids Center is really special to us.”

Powell started his run Friday morning. He should be done by the end of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
A Louisville teenager who died after a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday...
19-year-old killed in Newburg double shooting identified
The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game...
UofL women’s basketball game against Virginia canceled

Latest News

KHS announced on Facebook that Travolta will be adopted by veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley on...
KHS veterinarian to adopt Travolta on Valentine’s Day after saving his life
FILE - A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the...
Louisville Metro offers additional COVID testing sites in west Louisville, Newburg
A natural gas leak into a sewer was reported in southwest Jefferson County on Feb. 11.
Natural gas leak near Stonestreet Elementary prompts shelter-in-place order
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies