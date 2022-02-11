Natural gas leak near Stonestreet Elementary prompts shelter-in-place order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shelter-in-place order is in effect for the area near Stonestreet Elementary on Northridge Drive in southwest Jefferson County after natural gas escaped into a sewer line.

LG&E crews are working to control the situation and make sure the area is safe before clearing it, according to Metrosafe.

LG&E reported the leak at 12:19 p.m. It’s unclear if a line was struck or if utility work was involved.

The leak, which happened directly behind Stonestreet Elementary, has been reported to JCPS. WAVE has contacted JCPS for more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.