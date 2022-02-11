Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Serenity McKinney: National organization joins in search for missing Shelby County girl

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has launched a nationwide search effort for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney after spreading her story on social media.

Extended family told authorities they haven’t seen Serenity since Christmas 2020; they reported the Shelby County girl missing on Jan. 31.

“There was no contact, (Serenity’s mother) wouldn’t FaceTime with Serenity, she wouldn’t let me see her,” Aundria Wainscott, Serenity’s step-grandmother said. “That’s when we started thinking something’s really not right. We’re very scared, we’re very scared at this point.”

Shortly after an investigation was launched into Serenity’s whereabouts, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for her mother, Catherine McKinney, who goes by “Abby,” and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill.

On Sunday, the couple was arrested in Kansas, several hundred miles away from Shelby County, and both were charged with custodial interference. Police said neither are cooperating with the investigation.

There is still no sign of Serenity.

“Honestly, in my heart I was hoping that when we filed this report they would just go and she would be there, and they’d be like, ‘Oh, she’s OK,’” Wainscott said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a video explaining Serenity’s story in hopes of spreading the word about her disappearance.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that we don’t know where she is,” Angeline Hartmann, director of communications for NCMEC said. “Not only do we not know where she is, we don’t even know when she disappeared. That’s why we’re asking people to help. Help fill in that timeline, because we know that that’s what’s going to help bring resolution to this case.”

Hartmann told WAVE News people often believe it’s too late to search for a missing child after they’ve been gone for some time, however, she said every case is different. She believes it’s possible Serenity could be in any part of the country.

Authorities believe she could be around the Shelby, Bullitt, or Jefferson County area.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is helping the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 502-633-4324, or Shelby County dispatch at 502-633-2323.

Those with information can also call the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Kimberly Harris appears in a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer Kimberly Harris pleads to be let out of prison: ‘God controls my thoughts’
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a ramp onto I-265 on Wednesday evening.
LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on ramp to Gene Snyder
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Metro Councilmember Nicole George sponsored an ordinance that would ban the rental of rooms on...
Ordinance proposed to combat trafficking rings at city hotels
Daniel Johnson, FOP Corrections President, said it makes his stomach churn while looking at the...
LMDC top administrators rake in double digit salary increases
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Suicide attempts and preventions nearly every day at LMDC, union president says