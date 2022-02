CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Snoop Dogg will be coming to Kentucky on tour later this year.

The concert, with special guests Warren G. & Tha Eastsidaz, is coming to The Corbin Arena on May 7.

Public sale will be Wednesday, Feb 16th at 10 am at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.