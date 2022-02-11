Support Local Businesses
Suspect in Minnie Mouse blanket gas station robbery arrested

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. It happened...
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. It happened Thursday night at Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive near exit 129.(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspected robber who authorities say used a child’s blanket to try and hide his identity is now in custody.

The robbery happened Thursday night at the Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive near exit 129 in Scott County.

Officials said the suspect wrapped himself up in a Minnie Mouse blanket, had a mask on and pulled a gun on the clerk.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Jonathan Rahming for the robbery.

Jonathan Rahming
Jonathan Rahming(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

