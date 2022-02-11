Suspect in Minnie Mouse blanket gas station robbery arrested

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspected robber who authorities say used a child’s blanket to try and hide his identity is now in custody.

The robbery happened Thursday night at the Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive near exit 129 in Scott County.

Officials said the suspect wrapped himself up in a Minnie Mouse blanket, had a mask on and pulled a gun on the clerk.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Jonathan Rahming for the robbery.

Jonathan Rahming (Scott Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

