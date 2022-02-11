Support Local Businesses
Teenager bullied for dressing up as officer in video surprised as LMPD honorary officer

Bradley Sego of Louisville dressed up as a police officer and posted a video on social media, which got negative comments. Several law enforcement departments, including LMPD, decided to help.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager with Down Syndrome got knocked down by bullies, but gets back up with his friends at the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Bradley Sego of Louisville dressed up as a police officer and posted a video on social media, which got negative comments.

After being shared multiple times, the post garnered national attention after being featured on ‘Humanize the Badge.’ Several police departments, including LMPD, decided to help.

The department inducted Bradley into the Louisville Police family on Thursday afternoon.

”Bradley, you are an honorary LMPD Officer,” Chief Erika Shields said.

Bradley got the surprise of his lifetime along with LMPD swag to go with it, like a hat and a blanket.

LMPD officers along with officers from surrounding states, cities and counties came to welcome Bradley at Churchill Downs.

He was met with a round of applause. Bradley then walked into a surprise party with the theme song of his favorite show, Cops.

To Bradley, having the surprise party, food and DJ means more than just celebrating and wearing an LMPD patch. It’s being a part of another family.

”I’m an EMT,” Cassandra Sego, Bradley’s mother said. “My brother is an EMT, uncle was a police officer, so he’s raised around first responders. He has a passion for it, he really does. These guys here are his heroes.”

Now 18, Bradley has been dressing up as a cop since he was 10.

After getting negative comments on his TikTok page, Bradley saw the best remedy to fight against the bullies was to hug it out with his new blue family.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

