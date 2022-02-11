Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

UofL reschedules Breast Cancer Awareness game for final regular season home game against Virginia Tech

UofL women
UofL women(WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Evans
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following the cancellation of Louisville women’s basketball’s game against Virginia on Thursday night, it has been announced that the annual Pink Game activities will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 when the Cardinals host Virginia Tech.

The Pink Game will now coincide with Senior Day, as this will be the last regular season home game of the season.

Pink Game activities that will be rescheduled include five survivors being recognized during starting lineups, the survivor walk at halftime and a Louisville pink uniform auction. Fans can purchase pink t-shirts from Tom Drexler for $5 with all proceeds benefitting Gilda’s Club of Kentuckiana.

In addition, the first 4,500 fans in attendance will receive a pink rally towel from our official health care provider, Norton Healthcare. Fans can also get involved by helping raise funds for cancer research through a pledge to the Kay Yow Free Throw Challenge.

Louisville will not wear its pink uniforms when it hosts Virginia Tech.

The No. 3 Cardinals return to action this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET when they host No. 18 Notre Dame.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
A Louisville teenager who died after a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday...
19-year-old killed in Newburg double shooting identified
The University of Louisville announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s basketball game...
UofL women’s basketball game against Virginia canceled

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Exam finds no definitive cause of Medina Spirit’s death
Churchill Downs has lit up their twin spires orange in support of the Bengals in Sunday's Super...
Churchill Downs lights spires for the Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year
You could win a handful of prizes in city’s biggest two-week long party.
Kentucky Derby Festival looking for ‘Derby City Fanatic’ in latest contest