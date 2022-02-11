UofL reschedules Breast Cancer Awareness game for final regular season home game against Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following the cancellation of Louisville women’s basketball’s game against Virginia on Thursday night, it has been announced that the annual Pink Game activities will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 when the Cardinals host Virginia Tech.

The Pink Game will now coincide with Senior Day, as this will be the last regular season home game of the season.

Pink Game activities that will be rescheduled include five survivors being recognized during starting lineups, the survivor walk at halftime and a Louisville pink uniform auction. Fans can purchase pink t-shirts from Tom Drexler for $5 with all proceeds benefitting Gilda’s Club of Kentuckiana.

In addition, the first 4,500 fans in attendance will receive a pink rally towel from our official health care provider, Norton Healthcare. Fans can also get involved by helping raise funds for cancer research through a pledge to the Kay Yow Free Throw Challenge.

Louisville will not wear its pink uniforms when it hosts Virginia Tech.

The No. 3 Cardinals return to action this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET when they host No. 18 Notre Dame.

