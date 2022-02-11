Support Local Businesses
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman who died in a murder-suicide incident in West Buechel has been identified by officials.

Joon Han died in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive on Jan. 29 due to injuries from a gunshot wound, the Jefferson County coroner confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed they were called to the residence around 5 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman dead inside of the home.

Early investigation revealed the incident was a domestic murder-suicide.

The man who died was confirmed by New Albany Chief Todd Bailey as 33-year-old New Albany police officer Niko Sturdivant.

Sturdivant, who was with the NAPD since October of 2018, was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors previously told WAVE News the woman was Sturdivant’s girlfriend.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No details were provided as to who was shot and killed and who attempted suicide shortly after.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or suspect someone you know is, click here for resources.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
