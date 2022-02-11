Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified

Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300 block of Sunset Ave. She later died at University Hospital.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Friday morning has been identified by officials.

Lorraine Anderson, 43, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from the shooting, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Sunset Avenue on a report of a shooting, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers found the woman outside with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program
WAVE News - Friday evening, February 11, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, February 11, 2022
Simmons College of Kentucky has asked for the return of $45,000 in stolen equipment in exchange...
HBCU Simmons College offers compassion to thieves who stole 45k in equipment
The 48 will be questioned in two group sessions on February 22 to get down to the final jury.
48 jurors picked for Hankison trial
Norah Nitzken is a true pandemic baby, born right at the start of the 2020 shut down. More than...
Louisville toddler participates in Pfizer vaccine trial