Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Friday morning has been identified by officials.

Lorraine Anderson, 43, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from the shooting, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Sunset Avenue on a report of a shooting, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers found the woman outside with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

