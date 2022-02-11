Support Local Businesses
Woman killed in overnight shooting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman in the Chickasaw neighborhood is under investigation.

Around 12:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police were called to the 4300 block of Sunset Avenue on a report of a shooting. Officers found the woman outside with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital where she later died. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

