Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

The Better Business Bureau says to think twice before taking Facebook quizzes

Scammers using quiz answers to hack into personal accounts
The Better Business Bureau said to think twice before you take any Facebook quizzes.
The Better Business Bureau said to think twice before you take any Facebook quizzes.
By Haley Weger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another scam alert, but this one may be harder to spot. It’s targeted at getting the answers to security questions, giving scammers yet another way to hack into your private accounts.

The Better Business Bureau said to think twice before you take any Facebook quizzes.

What was the first car you drove? What city were you born in? What was the first concert you ever went to?

These questions are circling on Facebook, but Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana CEO Angela Guth said this is a scam.

“What we advise is not to participate in anything that you may consider as personal information,” Guth said.

These Facebook quizzes may seem like a fun way to interact on social media, but sharing this information can give scammers just what they need to hack into your private accounts or steal your personal or financial information.

“All they’re looking for is answers to security questions, and next thing you know maybe your account - because you clicked on a link - your account has been compromised on social media. And they’re getting more information from you than you really thought they were getting,” Guth said.

If you comment these answers on public groups or posts, you never know who could see your information.

“Facebook can also be a breeding ground for scammers,” Guth said.

Even if you think you’re only sharing that information with a close friend.

“You have no idea if your ‘friend’s’ account was already compromised,” Guth said. “And then you start sharing and commenting on your personal information, and the scammer is now catching on to all of your security answers to your security questions.”

Guth advises you to adjust the security settings on your social media - to ensure your information doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

“You need to find out exactly what security settings you have, and just make sure that you are protecting yourself against scammers, probably, compromising your account,” Guth said.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam or another one, you can contact the Better Business Bureau or local law enforcement for more information on what to do.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program
WAVE News - Friday evening, February 11, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, February 11, 2022
Simmons College of Kentucky has asked for the return of $45,000 in stolen equipment in exchange...
HBCU Simmons College offers compassion to thieves who stole 45k in equipment
The 48 will be questioned in two group sessions on February 22 to get down to the final jury.
48 jurors picked for Hankison trial