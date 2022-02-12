Support Local Businesses
Duck Donuts celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with Bengals-inspired assortments

If the Bengals win, the store will give away a free cinnamon sugar donut to everyone who comes...
If the Bengals win, the store will give away a free cinnamon sugar donut to everyone who comes in on Monday, Feb 14 with no additional purchase, the release said.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duck Donuts is offering unique specials and deals along with a Bengals-inspired assortment in celebration of Super Bowl Sunday.

The team-inspired assortments dedicated to fans include options like vanilla icing with orange and black sprinkles, powdered sugar, chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and more, according to their release.

“We are so excited to be able to cheer on Cincinnati and what better way to show our support than with a donut assortment every fan can stand behind, just like our team,” Louisville Duck Donuts owner said. “We could not be prouder of Cincinnati’s football team, and we look forward to rooting them on during the big game, donut in hand!”

If the Bengals win, the store will give away a free cinnamon sugar donut to everyone who comes in on Monday, Feb 14 with no additional purchase, the release said.

For more information, visit the Duck Donuts Louisville Facebook page.

