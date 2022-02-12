Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cold All Weekend

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few flurries Saturday & Sunday
  • Warming trend ahead
  • ALERT DAY Thursday for storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries or light snow showers are possible tonight with no impact expected. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows near 20.

Super Bowl Sunday will be chilly with some sunshine in the morning. Clouds and a chance of light snow or flurries arrive in the afternoon with highs in the 30s.

Very light accumulation and a few slick spots will be possible for some.

A few lingering light snow showers are possible for Sunday night. A dusting is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces with no major issues. Overnight lows drop to the teens.

A few morning flurries are possible on Monday for Valentine’s Day, otherwise mostly sunny, with temperatures into the low 40s.

A warming trend will put temperatures on the rebound next week. Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday and 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front moves through Thursday with the potential for strong storms. This has prompted an ALERT DAY for Thursday- a day where the weather may impact your plans. Stay tuned for more as we get closer.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

