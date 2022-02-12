Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is the latest city to launch its own guaranteed income program where the government issues some residents a monthly payment in hopes of bringing them out of poverty.

People participating in the program will receive $500 a month for a year. There are no restrictions on how the payments are spent.

Metro government, Metro United Way, and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income will fund the $900,000 pilot program, called YAlift. Louisville Metro will contribute $100,000 to cover administrative fees.

People 18 to 24-years-old living in the California, Russell, and Smoketown neighborhoods are eligible. 150 young adults will be selected.

“The idea is to support people’s agency and choice in regards to health, safety, opportunity, and fulfillment, a goal that every person has regardless of income,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “And it’s a heck of a lot harder for people to have if they don’t have the base level income.”

“People always say to me, ‘Mayor, what’s the answer to poverty?’ And I simply answer, ‘Money,’” Fischer added.

Fischer said similar programs are happening across the country, and they have shown impactful results after extensive research.

During Stockton, California’s program, full-time employment rose among people receiving the guaranteed income. Their physical and mental health also improved, according to research.

However, the fact that the program doesn’t monitor how the $500 monthly payments are spent has some people in Louisville in doubt.

“It’s going to be like a catch 22 on that,” James Jensen, who lives in the West End said. “There are going to be some people who will spend it on dope and booze and stuff like that. Other people are going to try to bring themselves up out of this.”

“I don’t know if it would help or if it would be bad giving it to some people, they may not use it the right way,” Gavin Ray, who lives in Louisville added.

Applications are due Feb. 21, and the first payments will be issued in April.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Taylor Booth says she was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Planet Fitness
Louisville woman robbed at gunpoint leaving gym
Brice and Brianna Taylor (Source: Family photo)
Elizabethtown family renames bowling alley in honor of their children
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified

Latest News

Simmons College of Kentucky has asked for the return of $45,000 in stolen equipment in exchange...
HBCU Simmons College offers compassion to thieves who stole 45k in equipment
The 48 will be questioned in two group sessions on February 22 to get down to the final jury.
48 jurors picked for Hankison trial
Norah Nitzken is a true pandemic baby, born right at the start of the 2020 shut down. More than...
Louisville toddler participates in Pfizer vaccine trial
Beshear attributed Kentucky’s strength, in large part, to the state of Louisville and its...
Fischer, Beshear tout Derby City’s economic development, 800 new jobs