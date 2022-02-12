Man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

It happened on Saturday around 3:25 a.m. when officers found a man in his 40′s was shot in the 6800 block of West Pages Lane, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

No suspects have been identified at this time and all parties involved have been accounted for, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

