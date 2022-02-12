Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting

(WSAZ)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

It happened on Saturday around 3:25 a.m. when officers found a man in his 40′s was shot in the 6800 block of West Pages Lane, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

No suspects have been identified at this time and all parties involved have been accounted for, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified
Two people have died after a three-vehicle head-on crash in Jennings County on Friday morning,...
3-vehicle crash in Jennings County kills Louisville teen driver, passenger
Steven Springer Jr. was booked in Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession of...
Indiana police arrest dump truck driver for OWI, drug and weapon charges
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving off-duty New Albany police officer identified

Latest News

Man taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Inside the Cards 2021-2022
One dead after crash on Algonquin Parkway
Two-hour delays issued for some Marshall Health department clinics.
FORECAST: Cold temperatures and wintry weather this weekend