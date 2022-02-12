Support Local Businesses
Man taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating

By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Saturday.

Around 12 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Hackel Drive where they found a man shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Mitchell said all parties involved have been accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time.

LMPD continues the investigation.

