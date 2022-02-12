Support Local Businesses
One dead after crash on Algonquin Parkway

(Gray)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police say one man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m., LMPD officers responded to the scene of a car crash on 4200 block of Algonquin Parkway.

Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and struck a tree. The driver was the only person inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

