One dead after crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police say one man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m., LMPD officers responded to the scene of a car crash on 4200 block of Algonquin Parkway.

Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and struck a tree. The driver was the only person inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

