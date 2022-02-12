Quincy attorney says Dr. Phil show never contacted him, producer says phone log proves otherwise

QUINCY (WGEM) - The attorney who represented a man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party said he was never contacted by the Dr. Phil show which aired a program on Wednesday claiming he declined to comment.

The Dr. Phil Show is a daytime entertainment talk show syndicated nationally by CBS Television Distribution. The episode in question aired locally on The Tri-States’ CW, WGEM 10.2.

Attorney Andrew Schnack sent a letter to Dr. Phil on Friday stating that his staff had checked phone messages and emails and they found no record of the show reaching out to his office.

Schnack claims he is receiving phone calls and messages criticizing him for failure to “give Drew Clinton’s side of things.”

In the letter, Schnack asks Dr. Phil to provide evidence the show contacted him or provide an explanation as to why the comment was made that he declined an interview.

Schnack then extended the offer to answer questions and accused the show of making incorrect statements and taking statements out of context.

Schnack wrote in the letter, “for example, while Drew’s DNA was found on Cammy Vaughn 3 separate DNA experts using state-of-the-art science could find no semen attributable to Drew Clinton anywhere on her person or her clothing.”

Dr. Phil’s Vice President of Communications, Jerry Sharell, told WGEM News a phone log shows a producer texted Schnack’s cell phone on Jan. 13.

On Wednesday, the Dr. Phil show aired interviews with Vaughn and her father concerning Adams County Judge Robert Adrian’s reversal of his own ruling finding Clinton guilty of one count of felony criminal sexual assault against Vaughn at a graduation party on May 30.

Although 18-year-old Clinton was found guilty in October, at a sentencing hearing in January, Adrian reversed himself following a pair of motions by Schnack, saying that a mandatory minimum sentence imposed by state statute would be inappropriate.

According to transcripts from the hearing, Adrian said the time Clinton had served in the Adams County Jail was enough.

“For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment,” Adrian said.

During the hearing, Adrian also had harsh criticism for parents at the party where the alleged assault happened, lambasting them for letting minors drink and swim in the pool in only their underwear.

On Thursday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for a writ of mandamus urging the Illinois Supreme Court to order Adrian to “impose a lawful sentence” in the case.

Raoul reported he filed the mandamus complaint and a motion for supervisory order asking the court to direct Adrian to sentence Clinton in accordance with state law.

