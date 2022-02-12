Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Quincy attorney says Dr. Phil show never contacted him, producer says phone log proves otherwise

Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil(KBTX)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The attorney who represented a man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party said he was never contacted by the Dr. Phil show which aired a program on Wednesday claiming he declined to comment.

The Dr. Phil Show is a daytime entertainment talk show syndicated nationally by CBS Television Distribution. The episode in question aired locally on The Tri-States’ CW, WGEM 10.2.

Attorney Andrew Schnack sent a letter to Dr. Phil on Friday stating that his staff had checked phone messages and emails and they found no record of the show reaching out to his office.

Schnack claims he is receiving phone calls and messages criticizing him for failure to “give Drew Clinton’s side of things.”

In the letter, Schnack asks Dr. Phil to provide evidence the show contacted him or provide an explanation as to why the comment was made that he declined an interview.

Schnack then extended the offer to answer questions and accused the show of making incorrect statements and taking statements out of context.

Schnack wrote in the letter, “for example, while Drew’s DNA was found on Cammy Vaughn 3 separate DNA experts using state-of-the-art science could find no semen attributable to Drew Clinton anywhere on her person or her clothing.”

Dr. Phil’s Vice President of Communications, Jerry Sharell, told WGEM News a phone log shows a producer texted Schnack’s cell phone on Jan. 13.

On Wednesday, the Dr. Phil show aired interviews with Vaughn and her father concerning Adams County Judge Robert Adrian’s reversal of his own ruling finding Clinton guilty of one count of felony criminal sexual assault against Vaughn at a graduation party on May 30.

Although 18-year-old Clinton was found guilty in October, at a sentencing hearing in January, Adrian reversed himself following a pair of motions by Schnack, saying that a mandatory minimum sentence imposed by state statute would be inappropriate.

According to transcripts from the hearing, Adrian said the time Clinton had served in the Adams County Jail was enough.

“For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment,” Adrian said.

During the hearing, Adrian also had harsh criticism for parents at the party where the alleged assault happened, lambasting them for letting minors drink and swim in the pool in only their underwear.

On Thursday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for a writ of mandamus urging the Illinois Supreme Court to order Adrian to “impose a lawful sentence” in the case.

Raoul reported he filed the mandamus complaint and a motion for supervisory order asking the court to direct Adrian to sentence Clinton in accordance with state law.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified
Two people have died after a three-vehicle head-on crash in Jennings County on Friday morning,...
3-vehicle crash in Jennings County kills Louisville teen driver, passenger
Steven Springer Jr. was booked in Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession of...
Indiana police arrest dump truck driver for OWI, drug and weapon charges
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program

Latest News

If the Bengals win, the store will give away a free cinnamon sugar donut to everyone who comes...
Duck Donuts celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with Bengals-inspired assortments
Local Bengals fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday
Man taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting