Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Tammi Terry was a mother of three, a fan of every sport her kids played and a well known figure in Mount Washington and all of Bullitt County.

On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took her life.

“She was the best person I ever met in my entire life and she’s the love of my life,” Norm Terry, Tammi’s husband said.

Her youngest son, Aiden was there that day.

“It’s definitely something, it’s on my mind a lot, you know, you kind of relive it everyday,” Aiden said.

Among the many challenges the family faced, figuring out a way to honor their wife and mother. A way to honor her the way she supported them.

“My wife Tammi, she was all about kindness,” Norm said. “A great wife, mother, educator, friend, church youth worker, school counselor, I could on and on and on.”

The Terry’s decided to honor Tammi by forming a foundation and working with Bullitt Central High School to host the Tammi Terry Crusade for Kindness Basketball Classic. The boys and girls doubleheader featured match ups with Spencer County High School and was held on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Tammi’s picture greeted everyone at the gym entrance and admission was free with the purchase of a $20 purple t-shirt commemorating the night. Purple was also Tammi’s favorite color.

“A lot of support, I think we’ll able to make this grow and move forward,” Norm said. “And we probably sold maybe 400 t-shirts, I think I could safely say.”

Bullitt Central Athletic Director Jason Wells is excited about the future of the event. “The money stays here in the community with our kids,” he said. “That’s the idea is that, the recipient be someone here in Bullitt County.”

Aiden sees it growing even bigger in the years to come.

“I want it to be like a big annual event hosted here at Bullitt Central,” he said. “I think we have a great gym here. Maybe around Christmas time or whenever it is, have some of the best teams come in here and play.”

Aiden is in his second season at Rutgers. After his Bullitt Central career, he played one season at Aspire Academy and then walked on with the Scarlet Knights.

On Jan. 7, his world was rocked again, when the entire Rutgers gathered around a television after practice and watched his dad and brother pop up on the screen.

“He was like, ‘why are my dad and my brother up there?, he was probably embarrassed,” Norm said.

That embarrassment turned to jubilation when Aiden’s dad made the big announcement.

“Oh and by the way Aiden, you’re now on full scholarship,” he exclaimed. With that, the entire team surrounded Aiden and lifted him up.

Now instead of paying upwards of $40,000 a year, his dad catches a much needed break.

“Be thankful for everything you have,” Norm said. “Even when you are thankful, it can change in a minute. Live your life like Tammi Terry did. She kept no record of wrong, she loved everybody, she loved everybody exactly the same.”

