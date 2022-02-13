Death investigation underway at Larue County Jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway at the Larue County Detention Center after an inmate died on Saturday.

Around 4:39 p.m., Larue County officers were called to the detention center after an inmate tried to take their own life, according to Hodgenville Police Chief Richardson.

The inmate later died at the scene.

Units assisting the Hodgenville Police Department that responded to the detention center have identified the inmate as 27-year-old Dalton Milby of Buffalo.

Miby’s cause of death has not been confirmed at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

