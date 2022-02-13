Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a fiery crash killed one person in Prospect on Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to a crash on the 8600 block of Wolf Pen Branch Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed a driver and only occupant of a passenger vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

It was not determined why the driver lost control of the vehicle, Mitchell said.

The driver died at the scene. No other information was released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.