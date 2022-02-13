Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Wintry end to the weekend

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold today with light snow showers
  • 60s return this this week
  • Alert Day: Thursday brings the chance of strong storms and gusty winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Super Bowl Sunday will be chilly with some sunshine in the morning. Clouds and a chance of light snow or flurries arrive in the afternoon with highs in the 30s. Very light accumulation and a few slick spots will be possible for some. A few lingering light snow showers are possible for Sunday night. A dusting is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces with no major issues. Overnight lows drop to the teens.

A few brief flurries are possible a few hours either side of sunrise on Valentine’s Day. As these clear out, sunshine increases with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clear skies are expected Monday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Warm temperatures filter back into the area next week as high temperatures soar into the mid 60s. This will be ahead of the system that could bring us the chance of a few strong storms on Thursday. An Alert Day has been issued for Thursday for the risk of gusty winds and heavy rain. Stay tuned for more as we head into the new work week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

