‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s violent trend continues to move along uninterrupted, and as the homicide numbers continue to climb so too do the number of women and children affected by the gunplay.

On Friday, a woman was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood, marking at least the 60th woman to be shot and killed in the city since Jan. 1, 2020, according to Louisville community activist Christopher 2x.

”That lets you know how vicious this situation is getting and has become and until we can see some daylight on the tick down in a different direction, that’s something to be concerned about,” 2X said. “The viciousness connected to women now is at a a level they’ve never seen it before.”

2x is the Executive Director of Game Changers, a Louisville nonprofit dedicated to reducing gun violence in the community. He works closely with families who’ve experienced loss, helping several of them share their stories.

2X told WAVE News the number of children shot in the past two years has also reached a concerning number.

He said since Jan. 1, 2020, 40 children 17 years old or younger have been shot and killed.

He said 183 more children have survived being shot in that same time period.

“Something about this energy is not nice,” he said. “It’s nasty. And I’m hoping that we tick in another way.”

Through the first 42 days of 2022, 2X said there have been 22 criminal homicides in Louisville Metro.

