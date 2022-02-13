Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children

Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s violent trend continues to move along uninterrupted, and as the homicide numbers continue to climb so too do the number of women and children affected by the gunplay.

On Friday, a woman was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood, marking at least the 60th woman to be shot and killed in the city since Jan. 1, 2020, according to Louisville community activist Christopher 2x.

”That lets you know how vicious this situation is getting and has become and until we can see some daylight on the tick down in a different direction, that’s something to be concerned about,” 2X said. “The viciousness connected to women now is at a a level they’ve never seen it before.”

2x is the Executive Director of Game Changers, a Louisville nonprofit dedicated to reducing gun violence in the community. He works closely with families who’ve experienced loss, helping several of them share their stories.

2X told WAVE News the number of children shot in the past two years has also reached a concerning number.

He said since Jan. 1, 2020, 40 children 17 years old or younger have been shot and killed.

He said 183 more children have survived being shot in that same time period.

“Something about this energy is not nice,” he said. “It’s nasty. And I’m hoping that we tick in another way.”

Through the first 42 days of 2022, 2X said there have been 22 criminal homicides in Louisville Metro.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified
Two people have died after a three-vehicle head-on crash in Jennings County on Friday morning,...
3-vehicle crash in Jennings County kills Louisville teen driver, passenger
Steven Springer Jr. was booked in Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession of...
Indiana police arrest dump truck driver for OWI, drug and weapon charges
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program

Latest News

If the Bengals win, the store will give away a free cinnamon sugar donut to everyone who comes...
Duck Donuts celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with Bengals-inspired assortments
Local Bengals fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday
Dr. Phil
Quincy attorney says Dr. Phil show never contacted him, producer says phone log proves otherwise
Man taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating