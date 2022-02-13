Man’s body recovered from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Ohio River near Waterfront park on Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the Ohio River near the Lincoln Bridge at the 165 mile marker, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officials found the body of an “obviously deceased” man, Mitchell said.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation

