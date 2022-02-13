‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested in Bell County on Sunday morning after he locked himself inside a home with children while holding knives.

A Bell County Sergeant responded to a home on Elliott Lane because of a possible intoxicated man needing medical treatment.

Once on the scene, the Sergeant saw a woman standing on the porch, and a man standing in the doorway holding two knives.

The man was identified as 25-year-old William Brock.

As the Sergeant walked towards the home, Brock slammed the door and locked the deadbolt.

“My babies are inside, please do something. I don’t know who this man is,” the woman told police.

The Sergeant kicked down the door and found Brock standing in the living room holding both knives.

According to police, the children were on a couch in the room directly behind Brock.

The Sergeant used his taser to get compliance and arrest Brock.

Due to a self-inflicted cut on his throat, Brock was taken to Pineville Community Health Center. Once he is released, he will be taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

William Brock was charged with Wanton Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, Burglary, and Resisting Arrest.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.