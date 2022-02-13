Perry Co. murder victim identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Jasper Detectives are investigating a murder in Perry County.

They say there was a call about shots fired late Saturday night in the 5000 block of Antler Lane.

Indiana State Police say a trooper and Perry County Deputies found a shattered glass sliding door and bullet casings.

They say 24-year-old Amber Willis was found dead. Troopers say she had been shot.

Her employer shared a post in her memory Sunday.

Through the investigation, troopers say Willis’ ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Phillip Taylor, was determined to be a person of interest.

After a search, they say he was found Sunday morning in the English area.

Taylor was arrested and taken to jail, where he’s being held on no bond.

Phillip Taylor (Perry County Jail)

