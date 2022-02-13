Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Perry Co. murder victim identified

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Jasper Detectives are investigating a murder in Perry County.

They say there was a call about shots fired late Saturday night in the 5000 block of Antler Lane.

Indiana State Police say a trooper and Perry County Deputies found a shattered glass sliding door and bullet casings.

They say 24-year-old Amber Willis was found dead. Troopers say she had been shot.

Her employer shared a post in her memory Sunday.

Through the investigation, troopers say Willis’ ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Phillip Taylor, was determined to be a person of interest.

After a search, they say he was found Sunday morning in the English area.

Taylor was arrested and taken to jail, where he’s being held on no bond.

Phillip Taylor
Phillip Taylor(Perry County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

The mother of 16-year-old Tyree Smith who was gunned down while waiting for his bus stop is...
Suspect indicted on multiple charges in death of Tyree Smith, wounding of 2 others
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields explains what happened in targeted shooting of mayoral candidate
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death
Entrepreneur Craig Greenberg announced his candidacy for Louisville Metro mayor on April 14,...
Mayoral candidate Greenberg targeted in Butchertown shooting; suspect in custody