Police investigate fatal shooting in Covington

FILE
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Covington, Ky.(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One man is dead after a shooting in Northern Kentucky Sunday afternoon, according to Covington police.

Officers say they responded to the 2600 block of Benton Road just after 3 p.m. for a person shot and was being transported in a personal vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers say that the victim was located by Covington Fire personnel and taken to UC Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

This shooting is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

