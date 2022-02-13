Strong Defense Leads Cards to Blowout of Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The #3 University of Louisville women’s basketball team held Notre Dame to just 2-22 shooting from behind the arc and blowout the #18 Irish 73-47 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Kianna Smith led three Cardinals in double figures with 17 points. Emily Engstler came up just one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. She also added five assists and five steals. Sophomore, Hailey Van Lith scored 16 points and Chelsie Hall chipped in 13.

The 47 points was the lowest scoring game of the season for Notre Dame. The Irish struggles weren’t limited to poor three point shooting. The Cards held Notre Dame to under 32% shooting from the field.

This was UofL’s first game after Virginia had to forfeit their game last Thursday. The Cards are back in action on the road at North Carolina on Thursday before senior day on Sunday, February 20th.

