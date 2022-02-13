Support Local Businesses
Woman killed in fiery Prospect crash identified

(HNN File)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman killed in a fiery crash in Prospect on Sunday has been identified.

Laikin Shrader, 22, died due to injuries sustained from the single vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Louisville Metro police officers responded to a crash on the 8600 block of Wolf Pen Branch Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed a driver and only occupant of a passenger vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

It was not determined why the driver, later identified as Shrader, lost control of the vehicle, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

