Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death