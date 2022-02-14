Broadway show HAMILTON coming to Louisville, tickets on sale to public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Producer Jeffery Seller and PNC Broadway in Louisville announced on Saturday tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 14.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., people will be able to buy single tickets for performances running from June 7 to June 19, the release said.

A maximum of nine tickets can be purchased per account. Prices range from $59 to $199 per ticket.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller said. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Louisville engagement should be made through kentuckyperformingarts.org and ticketmaster.com.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.