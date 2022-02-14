Bullitt County woman charged after victim dies from gunshot wound to the head

BROOKS, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a woman from Bullitt County after she allegedly shot a woman in the head on Friday night who later died.

Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 600 block of Lake Elmo Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot in the head at the location. She was sent to University Hospital where she later died.

Initial investigation into the incident revealed the victim’s matter of death as a homicide. Ziegler was taken into custody on Monday.

Ziegler is currently booked within the Bullitt County Detention Center and is awaiting her next trial date.

