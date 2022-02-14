Crackling crack pipes where you’d least expect it: The Troubleshooter investigates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When WAVE Troubleshooter John Boel walked up to a home at South 26th Street and West Madison Street, people were jumping fences or dashing to their cars to get away from him.

“I’m John Boel with WAVE,” Boel said. Hey, don’t jump over the fence. Hold on, I came here to ask you guys a couple questions. Sir, what is everybody coming here to buy?”

The answer began with emails from two different neighbors claiming that children can no longer play on the streets at 26th and Madison because there are several crack houses there with a window where others on crack are selling and smoking it on porches, alleys, and everywhere else nearby. They claimed nothing happened when the situation was taken through the proper channels.

Boel went undercover on Madison to the east side of 26th Street, where he recorded people standing in front of a church next to a “stop the crime” sign. They attended to a busy drive-up lane of people pulling up, doing hand-to-hand transactions through the windows, while a lookout kept an eye on them.

Someone was carrying a gun. Some people put money in their pockets. Because business was brisk, one guy danced around.

However, when Boel began checking up on Madison just west of 26th, he immediately began recording a level of activity that he had never seen in any previous drug house investigations. A steady stream of people were coming to the same house, disappearing for a minute or two, then leaving — as many as 40 per hour. It was busier than a convenience store because it appeared to be convenient, with multiple people in line outside, passing others coming and going, having money ready when arriving, pockets stuffed when leaving, and something white occasionally seen in hand. It lasted all day and all night, on foot or in cars.

A lookout was frequently stationed in front of the house, scanning Boel’s vehicle several times. If that house didn’t have what they were looking for, some went across the street to another.

When people left, many of them went down the street, portioned out what they had in their hands, and then lit up what appeared to be crack pipes. It didn’t matter if it was pouring rain outside or if it was a bitterly cold night, and it was all happening directly across the street from a building labeled as an LMPD substation by a sign in the window. In fact, Boel was filming the alleged drug activity while parked in the substation parking lot, which begs the question: how can this happen 24 hours a day, seven days a week, right next to an LMPD substation sign?

“This neighborhood right here has deteriorated beyond anybody’s belief,” former Metro Council legislative aid Denise Bentley said.

Bentley said a few months ago she organized a meeting with police about the influx of crime complaints near 26th and Madison. She described the stories as “horrible.”

“It’s a shame someone has to live in these conditions, pay rent, have to deal with the crime,” Bentley said. “There was a shootout out here. One of the seniors had bullets come through their window, and when I talked to the major about it, she had 2 officers on duty that night, and she was riding a beat herself. You’re talking about a beat that goes from the park all the way downtown. Until you’re willing to get in the trenches, not run from the criminal element, it’s either going to stop or you’re going to have to be part of it.”

So Boel got in the trenches, and someone else was running.

“I’m John Boel with WAVE,” he said as he approached the busiest house, where customers began fleeing, one jumping the fence. “Hey don’t jump over fence, hold on. I came here to ask you guys a couple questions. Sir what is everybody coming here to buy? Sir, ma’am, what is everybody here to buy?”

“I’m buying some weed, that’s all I’m buying,” one woman said while walking away.

“Who’s running this place?” Boel asked, but received no response. Everyone scattered, including a man dressed in the same coat as the man who appeared to be the lookout for several days.

The people he had videotaped were being served through a walk-up sliding glass window in the back of the house at that point. No one inside would say anything or come out. When one of the people arriving at the house noticed a TV crew, she turned around.

“Do you know why everybody’s coming and going from here?” Boel asked.

““No, I was just picking up somebody,” she said.

“Are they selling drugs at this house?” Boel asked.

“I’m not for sure,” she said. “I was at the wrong house. I was looking for somebody.”

Then she jumped in the car and took off.

When he saw a WAVE crew was out front, a guy from inside the house made a break for it out the back door.

“Excuse me sir, I’m John Boel with WAVE,” he said as he tried to catch up with the man, but he jumped in his car and drove away.

After multiple requests for an interview with LMPD about this over the course of a week and a half, Boel finally received a two-sentence emailed statement:

“In response to the issues occurring, LMPD’s First Division met with community leaders, increased officer presence, and implemented crime reporting awareness strategies. Additionally, officers enhanced information sharing and are developing and utilizing technological strategies to address these issues.”

According to the LMPD Crime Tracker database, there have been 13 arrests in that block in the last six months, including four for cocaine possession and one for heroin possession.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.