Evolve KY hopeful after latest announcement from Governor Beshear

New funding could mean more EV charging stations in Kentucky.
New funding could mean more EV charging stations in Kentucky.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s a chicken and egg kind of situation,” said Mike Proctor, a board member for Evolve KY.

So what comes first? The want for electric vehicles, or a state with enough EV charging stations to create the demand?

“Folks are kind of reluctant to get electric vehicles because there’s a lack of infrastructure for them. But folks don’t want to put infrastructure in or invest in infrastructure because there aren’t a lot of electric vehicles.”

“You ought to be able to drive from one side of this state to the other and charge your vehicle as needed in a reasonable period of time at a reasonable cost,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear announced last week the Commonwealth is eligible for as much as $10.3 million in grant funding. The goal is to build up the infrastructure, adding more EV charging stations.

“Having a commitment to putting infrastructure out in the communities and having highway chargers available every 50 miles up and down the highways will go a long way to convincing folks hey, there will be a place to charge when I need to,” said Proctor.

An Evolve KY board member, Mike Proctor, has been working to get government assistance to build more charging stations since 2015. The group has installed 91 charges in 40 locations themselves.

“It’s good for the environment. We do need to attack this global warming issue and face it. It also saves money. I’ve saved $10,000 in the 10 years that I’ve had electric vehicles.”

Proctor’s proud of the progress made recently, while knowing the state still has a long way to go.

The Governor has proposed $100 million in his budget to start building EV charging infrastructure.

