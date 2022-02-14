Support Local Businesses
Family of missing 4-year-old hold vigil

Four-year-old Serenity McKinney was last seen by her extended family Christmas 2020.
Four-year-old Serenity McKinney was last seen by her extended family Christmas 2020.(WAVE News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a missing four year old girl has one question for the public.

Where is Serenity McKinney?

Four-year-old Serenity McKinney was last seen by her extended family Christmas 2020.

They say they didn’t begin to worry until Serenity’s mother began cutting them off on social media the summer of 2021.

Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill were arrested in Kansas a week ago, but four-year-old Serenity still has not been seen.

At a Sunday candle light vigil the family wore shirts and held up big banners to put Serenity’s face out in public.

They said the police are following up on leads, but they’re left praying for Serenity’s safety and grow more worried with each passing day.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Serenity’s great grandmother Marlene Darius. “As each day goes by the opening is getting smaller and smaller, but I can’t wait to hold her.” The family has been collecting money for a reward.

Serenity’s mother and boyfriend are awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. Police say neither of them are cooperating.

Police believe Serenity is in the Shelby, Bullitt, or Jefferson County area.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are helping search.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

