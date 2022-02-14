Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Chilly Valentine’s Day; warmer, more active weather ahead

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Valentine's Day forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMING TREND: Highs the 50s Tuesday; 60s expected Wednesday and Thursday
  • MAIN STORM SYSTEM THURSDAY: Strong wind, heavy rain, strong thunderstorms possible & wintry end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease into the afternoon, allowing for more of us to enjoy sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, it will still be a cold day with highs in the 30s.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the low 20s.

Southeasterly wind and plenty of sunshine push highs into the 50s tomorrow.

Wind increases Tuesday night with gusts near 20 MPH possible. The stronger southerly wind will help to limit lows to the 40s.

Southerly wind increases on Wednesday with gusts over 40 MPH possible. That southerly wind will drive highs into the 60s.

The wind remains strong on Thursday as a low-pressure system brings the potential for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms; this system could end with some wintry weather. A WAVE Weather remains in place for Thursday due to the potential for impactful weather; keep an eye on the forecast.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

