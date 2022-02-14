Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold Valentine’s Day Ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMING TREND: Nice jump into the 50s Tuesday; 60s Wednesday/Thursday
  • MAIN STORM SYSTEM THURSDAY: Arrives with lots of wind, heavy rain, strong thunderstorms possible & wintry end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of flurries this morning will fade away by midday. In fact, expect more and more sunshine to take over by midday and into the afternoon. However, it will remain a cold day with highs in the 30s.

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures again below freezing.

On Tuesday, the wind will switch around to the south by the afternoon allowing for a late-day jump into the 50s for highs.

Not as cold Tuesday night with lows generally in the 40s.

The wind will really ramp up Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph possible. The plus is that the wind will warm us well into the 60s.

The wind will continue into Thursday but this time with the potential for heavy thunderstorms and a quick drop in temperatures at the end of this system Thursday night. A WAVE Weather Day is still out for this system with Thursday being the day with the most impactful elements. Stay close to the forecast for more adjustments.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/14 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/14 4AM Update

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/14 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/14 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/9
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/8
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors