FORECAST: Cold Valentine’s Day Ahead

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARMING TREND: Nice jump into the 50s Tuesday; 60s Wednesday/Thursday

MAIN STORM SYSTEM THURSDAY: Arrives with lots of wind, heavy rain, strong thunderstorms possible & wintry end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of flurries this morning will fade away by midday. In fact, expect more and more sunshine to take over by midday and into the afternoon. However, it will remain a cold day with highs in the 30s.

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures again below freezing.

On Tuesday, the wind will switch around to the south by the afternoon allowing for a late-day jump into the 50s for highs.

Not as cold Tuesday night with lows generally in the 40s.

The wind will really ramp up Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph possible. The plus is that the wind will warm us well into the 60s.

The wind will continue into Thursday but this time with the potential for heavy thunderstorms and a quick drop in temperatures at the end of this system Thursday night. A WAVE Weather Day is still out for this system with Thursday being the day with the most impactful elements. Stay close to the forecast for more adjustments.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.