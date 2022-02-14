FORECAST: Mid-week Warming

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clear, not as cold tonight

Warmer temperatures much of the week

ALERT DAY Thursday for storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a clear night for us as temperatures drop into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is mostly sunny and pleasant as highs work back up well into the 60s. Expect a warm southeasterly breeze through the day.

Tuesday night is mostly clear and breezy as lows get down into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday sees an increase in clouds with highs in the 60s.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph by Wednesday afternoon with a small shower chance moving in late in the day.

Heavy rain is possible from late Wednesday into Thursday. Another front arrives Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms, some could be strong.

Temperatures crash back down on Friday with a period of snow as the cold air moves in and the precipitation moves out.

