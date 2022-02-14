Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Mid-week Warming

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clear, not as cold tonight
  • Warmer temperatures much of the week
  • ALERT DAY Thursday for storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a clear night for us as temperatures drop into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is mostly sunny and pleasant as highs work back up well into the 60s. Expect a warm southeasterly breeze through the day.

Tuesday night is mostly clear and breezy as lows get down into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday sees an increase in clouds with highs in the 60s.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph by Wednesday afternoon with a small shower chance moving in late in the day.

Heavy rain is possible from late Wednesday into Thursday. Another front arrives Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms, some could be strong.

Temperatures crash back down on Friday with a period of snow as the cold air moves in and the precipitation moves out.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening Feb. 14, 2022

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Entrepreneur Craig Greenberg announced his candidacy for Louisville Metro mayor on April 14,...
Mayoral candidate Greenberg targeted in Butchertown shooting; suspect in custody
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening Feb. 14, 2022
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Valentine's Day forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, February 14, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/14
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors