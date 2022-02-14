Hamilton tickets going on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - PNC Broadway in Louisville have announced tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 14.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. people will be able to buy single tickets for performances Jun. 7-19 from www.kentuckyperfromingarts.org or www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $199 plus applicable fees and a select number of premium seats available for $249. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

Every account is limited to a maximum of nine tickets.

