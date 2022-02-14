Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Hamilton tickets going on sale

The cast of "Hamilton" during the show's national tour. (Source: Joan Marcus/PNC Broadway)
The cast of "Hamilton" during the show's national tour. (Source: Joan Marcus/PNC Broadway)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - PNC Broadway in Louisville have announced tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 14.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. people will be able to buy single tickets for performances Jun. 7-19 from www.kentuckyperfromingarts.org or www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $199 plus applicable fees and a select number of premium seats available for $249. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

Every account is limited to a maximum of nine tickets.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11, a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the 4300...
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Chickasaw identified
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Louisville to pay some residents $500 a month through guaranteed income program
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children