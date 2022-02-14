Support Local Businesses
Joe Burrow tweet: ‘Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans’

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys.”

In a tweet, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow apologized to fans overnight after the team’s heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Most of the 20,000 Twitter users who responded were positive, with many thanking him for renewing joy and hope in the team.

Before now, the Bengals last played in the Super Bowl 33 years ago.

“Apologize for nothing. What you have done for this fanbase is something the fans could never pay back to you. You are it for us,” WhoDey701 tweeted to Burrow.

“Thank you for installing the belief in this team again. The Bengals are back!!!! Next year, we RULE IT ALL!!!!”

Former Bengals player Chad Ochocinco tweeted to Burrow: “It’s okay Joe, you gave a city, fans & former players a feeling many of us have never experienced before, f------ love you man. #WhoDey”

