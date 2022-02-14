KDF announces 2022 parade theme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Valentine’s Day, the Kentucky Derby Festival is asking you to spread the love.

KDF has revealed the theme of 2022 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade - “Loving Louisville.” The festival is asking parade units to decorate with everything they love about Louisville.

“We want the community to help us showcase all the amazing things there are to love about Louisville,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO. “We can’t wait to return to Broadway this spring and will be there to share lots of love for our city that’s supported the Derby Festival for more than 65 years.”

In a change from years past, the parade, which is the founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival, will take place on new day and time. The 67th edition will kick off Derby Week on Sunday, May 1, starting at 3 p.m. It will follow the same route along Broadway and will be broadcast live on WAVE.

