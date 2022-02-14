Support Local Businesses
Lack of heat closes a JCPS elementary school

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas line issue had led to the closure of a JCPS elementary school.

The district says there will be no in-person classes at Stopher Elementary School today. All students and school staff are excused.

According to school officials, early this morning water was discovered in the gas lines entering the building, which is located at 14417 Aiken Road. As a result, the building will not have heat today and water service to the school building may also be impacted.

LG&E crews are working to correct the problem.

JCPS hope to have Stopher’s students back in the classroom tomorrow.

