Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg, a mayoral candidate in Louisville, was targeted in a shooting in Butchertown on Monday morning, prompting Louisville Metro Police Department officers to close down Story Avenue, LMPD Chief Erika Shields confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s shooting at Greenberg’s office.

Brown is a Louisville activist and University of Louisville student who went missing for more than a week back in July of 2021.

Police said Brown has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in relation to the shooting.

Shields said 911 calls about a “active aggressor” were received around 10:15 a.m., prompting police to clear the building housing Greenberg’s office, which is close to Butchertown Market and the JBS plant. There were shots fired, and while Greenberg was not directly hit, a bullet did penetrate his clothing. Investigators cleared him and his staff from the building, and Shields said no one was hurt.

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning's shooting at Greenberg's office.

Brown has been apprehended, but police do not know what motivated the shooting.

“We have no reason to believe this individual was acting any way but alone,” Shields said. “As we get more information we will certainly make it forthcoming. We consider ourselves very fortunate today.”

Shields said it is unknown whether Greenberg was targeted because he is Jewish, a political candidate, or for any other reason.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS plant, and Greenberg’s office, according to MetroSafe.

“Are we dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous? We don’t know,” she said. “We have to really keep and open mind and be diligent in taking care of our community.”

Louisville Metro Council President David James initially confirmed to WAVE that Greenberg was targeted in the shooting but was not hurt.

On Twitter, Greenberg said he is safe:

My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022

Greenberg addressed reporters on Monday evening providing an update on the incident. He stated the suspect had walked into his office and was greeted by himself and four other team members when the suspect aimed his gun at Greenberg and began firing.

One of his team members who was closest to the door was able to shut and barricade it. The suspect then fled from the office.

“All of us our blessed, and I’m blessed to be standing here today with you,” Greenberg said. “Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed. And we’re extraordinarily grateful for our safety.”

Greenberg said the investigation is ongoing by LMPD and was grateful for the outpouring of support the community provided following the shooting.

“Today is not a day for politics, but it’s not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city,” Greenberg said. “Too many Louisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Too many in Louisville were not as blessed as my team and I were today to survive.”

