Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville native performs at Super Bowl

Sandra Mae Frank (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sandra Mae Frank (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine getting the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage, well one of Louisville’s very own got her chance.

Sandra Mae Frank performed America the Beautiful and the National Anthem all in American Sign Language at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

After that winning experience, Frank took to Twitter thanking all who have supported her up until this incredible moment.

(Story continues below post)

“She is really an amazing person and very kind and a great advocate for the deaf community,” CEO of Heuser Hearing Institute Brett Bachmann said.

Bachmann added she is a huge role model for all.

“I think having people like Sandra Mae Frank and her highlighting what deafness is and how successful you can be kind of gets rid of the stigma of even having to wear hearing aids,” Bachmann said.

Frank was born premature, and it was shortly after her fourth birthday her parents learned she was deaf.

After attending the Louisville Deaf Oral School, Manual High School and the Kentucky School for the Deaf and Boyle County High School, she has become an established actor starring in films, TV shows and on Broadway.

While many are cheering her on across social media, many are asking why she was only shown for three seconds during the Super Bowl on television.

We have reached out to NBC to find out what happened and haven’t yet heard back.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Entrepreneur Craig Greenberg announced his candidacy for Louisville Metro mayor on April 14,...
Mayoral candidate Greenberg targeted in Butchertown shooting; suspect in custody
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a crash in the Newburg area.
Woman critically injured in Newburg crash
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
Starting this fall, a UofL Health employee’s spouse or domestic partner, as well as their...
UofL Health investing millions to offer free college tuition to employees and their families
Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby
Shelby Co. parents charged in death of 4-month-old baby