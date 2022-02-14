Louisville native performs at Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine getting the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage, well one of Louisville’s very own got her chance.

Sandra Mae Frank performed America the Beautiful and the National Anthem all in American Sign Language at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

After that winning experience, Frank took to Twitter thanking all who have supported her up until this incredible moment.

(Story continues below post)

While I’ll catch up this week… I want to thank YOU ALL for your incredible support and kind words! It’s been a wild journey!#SuperBowl with @NAD1880 🤟🏻🏈🎶 — Sandra Mae Frank (she/her) (@sandy21mae) February 14, 2022

“She is really an amazing person and very kind and a great advocate for the deaf community,” CEO of Heuser Hearing Institute Brett Bachmann said.

Bachmann added she is a huge role model for all.

“I think having people like Sandra Mae Frank and her highlighting what deafness is and how successful you can be kind of gets rid of the stigma of even having to wear hearing aids,” Bachmann said.

Frank was born premature, and it was shortly after her fourth birthday her parents learned she was deaf.

After attending the Louisville Deaf Oral School, Manual High School and the Kentucky School for the Deaf and Boyle County High School, she has become an established actor starring in films, TV shows and on Broadway.

While many are cheering her on across social media, many are asking why she was only shown for three seconds during the Super Bowl on television.

We have reached out to NBC to find out what happened and haven’t yet heard back.

