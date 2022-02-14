Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mayoral candidate Greenberg targeted in Butchertown shooting; suspect in custody

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS plant, and Greenberg’s office, according to MetroSafe.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg, a mayoral candidate in Louisville, was targeted in a shooting in Butchertown on Monday morning, prompting Louisville Metro Police Department officers to close down Story Avenue, LMPD Chief Erika Shields confirmed.

Shields said 911 calls about a “active aggressor” were received around 10:15 a.m., prompting police to clear the building housing Greenberg’s office, which is close to Butchertown Market and the JBS plant. There were shots fired, and while Greenberg was not directly hit, a bullet did penetrate his clothing. Investigators cleared him and his staff from the building, and Shields said no one was hurt.

(Story continues below photo)

A shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS plant,...
A shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS plant, and Craig Greenberg’s office, according to MetroSafe. Greenberg was allegedly targeted.(WAVE 3 News)

A suspect has been apprehended, but police do not know what motivated the shooting, and their identity and potential charges have not been released.

“We have no reason to believe this individual was acting any way but alone,” Shields said. “As we get more information we will certainly make it forthcoming. We consider ourselves very fortunate today.”

Shields said it is unknown whether Greenberg was targeted because he is Jewish, a political candidate, or for any other reason.

“Are we dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous? We don’t know,” she said. “We have to really keep and open mind and be diligent in taking care of our community.”

Louisville Metro Council President David James initially confirmed to WAVE that Greenberg was targeted in the shooting but was not hurt.

On Twitter, Greenberg said he is safe:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

The mother of 16-year-old Tyree Smith who was gunned down while waiting for his bus stop is...
Suspect indicted on multiple charges in death of Tyree Smith, wounding of 2 others
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields explains what happened in targeted shooting of mayoral candidate
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death